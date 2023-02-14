Turkey Earthquake Europe's Worst Natural Disaster In 'A Century', Says WHO

WORLD Health Organization, WHO on Tuesday said that earthquake that hit Turkey last week was the "worst natural disaster" in 100 years in its Europe region.

"We are witnessing the worst natural disaster in the WHO European region for a century and we are still learning about its magnitude," Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe, said in a press conference.

Last week, Turkey and Syria witnessed a catastrophic earthquake of a 7.8-magnitude earthquake, followed by a major aftershock, which has now killed more than 35,000 people in both nations.

Kluge also said the health body had "initiated the largest deployment of emergency medical teams" in the 75-year history of the WHO European region.

"Twenty-two emergency medical teams have arrived in Turkey so far," Kluge noted, adding they would integrate into "Turkey's ongoing health response".

"The needs are huge, increasing by the hour. Some 26 million people across both countries need humanitarian assistance," Kluge said.

Meanwhile, currently, the death count following the earthquake stands over 37,000 as officials and medics said 31,643 people had died in Turkey and at least 3,688 in Syria.

Relief Aids continue to pour into the affected countries from various quarters. According to Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), 99 countries have offered assistance so far and seven more countries are expected to send rescue teams.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has agreed to open two border crossings so that aid can reach the affected areas in the region.

Expressing gratefulness to the countries extending help, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in a video message, said rescue teams have pulled out more than 8,000 people alive from the rubble since the strong quakes jolted Turkey.

Over 81,000 people injured in the quake in Turkey have been discharged from hospitals, Erdogan, added.