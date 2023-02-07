Earthquake-Ravaged Turkey Declares 3-Month Emergency In 10 Provinces, Struggles To Rescue People

Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared emergency for three months in 10 provinces ravaged by the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that hit the nation early on Monday. The death toll in the devastating earthquake crossed 5,000 on Tuesday and was expected to rise further as several remained trapped under the rubble of the collapsed buildings. Erdogan declared the 10 worst affected provinces as a disaster zone.

The earthquake, which was the deadliest to hit Turkey since 1999, caused immeasurable damage to the country and nearby Syria. Homes, hospitals and schools were razed to the ground burying thousands of people with them and leaving the rest homeless.

The rescue workers struggled to pull out people from under the debris and raced against time to save people. Their efforts were hampered by harsh winter weather. The delivery of humanitarian aid was also affected, worsening the plight of those left homeless. There was no fuel and electricity in some areas, Reuters reported.

In war-torn Syria, the earthquake added multi-fold to the miseries of the people, who have already been victim to one of the worst humanitarian crises in years. Thousands of Syrians, who have witnessed 12 years of civil war, were killed, injured and rendered without homes on Monday.

According to the count released by the governments of the two nations in morning, the death toll in Turkey had climbed to 3,419 and 1,600 in Syria.

At least 13.5 million people were affected in Turkey. According to Turkish authorities, the affected areas spanned 450 km between Adana in the west to Diyarbakir in the east, and 300 km from Malatya in the north to Hatay in the south. Meanwhile, Syria reported fatalities as far south as Hama, some 100 km from the epicentre.

Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said 5,775 buildings had been destroyed in the quake, which was followed by 285 aftershocks, and that 20,426 people had been injured.