Turkey Earthquake: Death Toll Crosses 40,000; Outrage Grows Over Corrupt Building Practices

THE DEATH toll from earthquakes that struck last Monday has risen to 40,642 in Turkey, the head of the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) Yunus Sezer said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, in Syria, authorities say 5,800 people died although this number has not changed for days.

Earlier in the day, Ghana soccer player Christian Atsu was also found dead under the building where he lived in southern Turkey after last week's massive earthquake, his Turkish agent said on Saturday.

