OPEN IN APP

Latest News

    More In News

    Turkey Earthquake: Before-After Satellite Images Of Rubbled Turkish Cities Show Extent Of Devastation

    Satellite images of Turkish cities before and after the earthquake show disturbing scale of devastation that the tremors have left behind.

    By Nikhil Singh
    Thu, 09 Feb 2023 11:56 AM (IST)
    turkey-earthquake-before-after-satellite-images-of-rubbled-turkish-cities-show-extent-of-devastation

    ONE OF the deadliest earthquakes of this century, that hit Turkey on Monday, has claimed thousands of lives and left cities in rubbles. Now satellite images of the earthquake affected cities have emerged that show the scale of devastation that the tremors have left behind.Image credit: Reuters

    Also Read
    US Wants To Be India’s ‘Premier Partner’ In ‘Extraordinary Growth Story’: Pentagon

    These images show the flattened buildings and infrastructure of two of the worst earthquake-affected cities in Turkey - Antakya and Kahramanmaras.

    When the earthquake hit several unsuspecting residents of these cities were trapped under the debris of the collapsed building. Even as rescuers pulled out several thousands of people from the rubble, several still remain trapped. Authorities are now in a race against time to save these lives.

    Medical and relief tents have also been set up in several public spaces in the cities to tend to the injured.

    Image credit: Reuters

    The epicentre of the 7.9 magnitude earthquake was near the southern city of Gaziantep in Turkey, close to the border with Syria.

    Image credit: Reuters

    Image credit: Reuters

    Image credit: Reuters

    Thousands of people in Northern Syria have also lost their lives in the aftermath of the earthquake.

    Image credit: Reuters

    Governments of different nations of the world and several non-governmental organisations have been engaged in rescue operations, relief work , and providing medical services.

    Also Read
    Turkey Earthquake: President Erdogan Concedes Shortcomings As Death Toll Climbs To Over 16,000; Rescue Ops On

    India had extended help to Turkey just hours after the news of the quake came to light. Search and Rescue teams of the National Disaster Response Front have been sent, along with medical teams and relief material, to Turkey.

    Related Reads

    Top Deals

    This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.