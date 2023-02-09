Turkey Earthquake: Before-After Satellite Images Of Rubbled Turkish Cities Show Extent Of Devastation

ONE OF the deadliest earthquakes of this century, that hit Turkey on Monday, has claimed thousands of lives and left cities in rubbles. Now satellite images of the earthquake affected cities have emerged that show the scale of devastation that the tremors have left behind.

These images show the flattened buildings and infrastructure of two of the worst earthquake-affected cities in Turkey - Antakya and Kahramanmaras.

When the earthquake hit several unsuspecting residents of these cities were trapped under the debris of the collapsed building. Even as rescuers pulled out several thousands of people from the rubble, several still remain trapped. Authorities are now in a race against time to save these lives.

Medical and relief tents have also been set up in several public spaces in the cities to tend to the injured.

The epicentre of the 7.9 magnitude earthquake was near the southern city of Gaziantep in Turkey, close to the border with Syria.

Thousands of people in Northern Syria have also lost their lives in the aftermath of the earthquake.

Governments of different nations of the world and several non-governmental organisations have been engaged in rescue operations, relief work , and providing medical services.

India had extended help to Turkey just hours after the news of the quake came to light. Search and Rescue teams of the National Disaster Response Front have been sent, along with medical teams and relief material, to Turkey.