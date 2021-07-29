An earthquake of 8.2 magnitudes hit the Alaskan peninsula late Wednesday (July 28), the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said, issuing a tsunami warning. The earthquake hit 56 miles (91 kilometers) southeast of the town of Perryville in Alaska at 10:15 pm local time (6:15 GMT on Thursday).

The US government broadcast has issued a tsunami warning for south Alaska and the Alaskan peninsula stating that "Hazardous tsunami waves for this earthquake are possible within the next three hours along some coasts."

Meanwhile, the National Tsunami Warning Center (NTWC) has said that it is evaluating tsunami risk levels for other US and Canadian Pacific coastal areas.

According to the USGS five aftershocks, the largest with a magnitude of 6.2 were recorded within 90 minutes of the earthquake.

Eight other earthquakes of magnitude higher than seven and larger also occurred within 250 km on 29 July 2021, as per the USGS.

Such earthquakes are common in the Alaska-Aleutian region. This is because Alaska is part of the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire. As for Perryville, it is a small village about 500 miles from Anchorage, Alaska's biggest city.

Earlier in October, also a 7.5 magnitude earthquake caused tsunami waves in Alaska's southern coast, but no casualties were reported. In March 1964, a 9.2-magnitude earthquake hit Alaska which was the strongest ever recorded earthquake in North America. It unleashed a tsunami that slammed the Gulf of Alaska, the US west coast, and Hawaii and also devastated Anchorage.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha