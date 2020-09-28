US Presidents are not required by law to release details of their personal finances, but every one of them since Richard Nixon has done so.

Washington | Jagran News Desk: US President Donald Trump paid just USD 750 in federal income taxes in 2016, the year he ran for presidential election and in his first year in the White House, according to a report by The New York Times.

Trump, who has fiercely guarded his tax filings and is the only president in modern times not to make them public, paid no federal income taxes in 10 of the past 15 years. He campaigned for office as a billionaire real estate mogul and successful businessman.

Speaking at a press conference in the White House, Trump dismissed the report as "fake news" and said that he has paid taxes, while he gave no details. The president vowed that information about his taxes "will all be revealed" but didn't offer any timeline for the same.

US Presidents are not required by law to release details of their personal finances, but every one of them since Richard Nixon has done so. Trump, however, has broken the traidition by refusing to release details of his tax returns for which he also fought a long battle in the courts.

His tax returns, a key talking point in the 2016 presidential election, have been a constant presence during his presidency and ahead of the November 3 election, when Trump is seeking a second term.

