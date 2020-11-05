New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Republican nominee Donald Trump is on the verge of becoming the first incumbent President in 28 years to lose the re-election bid. Trump was left well short of the 270 mark after Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden won the key swings states of Wisconsin and Michigan in the late night counting.

Trump’s predecessors Barack Obama, George W Bush and Bill Clinton all had managed secure the second term. If Trump loses the 2020 election to Biden, he can still run in future presidencies. This is because while the 22nd Amendment of US constitution states that a President cannot be elected more than twice, it does not mention if these two terms have to be consecutive.

Former US President Benjamin Harrison had served two conconsecutive terms in office , first between 1885 and 1889, and then between 1893 and 1897. Since then, however, no other US President has sought reelection after conceding defeat.

Currently, Trump has secured 214 electoral votes and needs 56 more votes to reach the magic figure of 270. He can still turn the tide if the Republicans somehow manage to win the six votes in Nevada. Other than Nevada, the counting of votes is still underway in the satiates of Georgia, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Alaska.

With the hopes looking bleak for a Republican victory, supporters of Donald Trump are staging protests across the US. Trump has filed lawsuits in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia, alleging foul play in voting and claiming the systems have been hacked.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja