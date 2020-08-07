Citing the "threat" posed by TikTok, the order said that the US government will take "aggressive action against the owners of TikTok to protect its national security".

Washington (USA) | Jagran News Desk: Amid the ongoing tensions with China, US President Donald Trump on Thursday issued an executive order banning transactions with the Chinese parent company of social media platform TikTok after 45 days.

"The following actions shall be prohibited beginning 45 days after the date of this order... any transaction by any person, or with respect to any property, subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, with ByteDance Ltd," the order read.

Days after India banned 106 Chinese apps, including TikTok, President Donald Trump had said that he would ban the Chinese app in the US as security agencies have raised concerns that the service could be used by Chinese intelligence.

Last week, Trump had said that he is considering banning TikTok, adding that there a couple of options, but a lot of things are happening. "As far as TikTok is concerned, we are banning them from the United States... I will sign the document tomorrow," Trump had said last week.

Following his annoucement, Trump had further upped the ante against TikTok and several other Chinese apps, setting a six-week deadline for TikTok to sell its US operations to an American company, adding that his government will not take any risks with the national security of the country.

"I set a date of around September 15, at which point it's going to be out of business in the United States. It's got to be an American company... it's got to be owned here. We don't want to have any problem with security," the US President had said.

Meanwhile, India has banned as many as 106 Chinese apps, including TikTok, WeChat and Helo, a move welcomed by both the administration and the lawmakers, especially after the clash at the Galwan Valley that claimed the lives of 20 Indian soldiers.

Following India's decision, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had said that Trump administration was considering a ban on access to the TikTok application. "India has banned 106 Chinese apps, including TikTok, that threatened its citizens' privacy and security," Pompeo had said.

