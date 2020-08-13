The US Department of State advisory also informed that dependents (spouses and children) will also be allowed to travel along with primary visa holders.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In good news for Indian professional working in the United States of America, the Trump Administration on Thursday relaxed some rules for H-1B visa holders allowing them to enter the country if they are returning to the same jobs they had prior to the implementation of the visa ban.

The US Department of State advisory also informed that dependents (spouses and children) will also be allowed to travel along with primary visa holders. "Travel by applicants seeking to resume ongoing employment in the United States in the same position with the same employer and visa classification," the state department advisory said.

The Trump Administration also have allowed travel for technical specialists, senior-level managers and other workers who are H-1B visa holders and their travel is necessary to facilitate the immediate and continued economic recovery of the United States.

The administration also allowed travel of visa holders who are working as public health or healthcare professional, or researcher to alleviate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, or to conduct ongoing medical research in an area with a substantial public health benefit.

"Travel supported by a request from a US government agency or entity to meet critical US foreign policy objectives or to satisfy treaty or contractual obligations. This would include individuals, identified by the Department of Defense or another US government agency, performing research, providing IT support/services, or engaging other similar projects essential to a US government agency," the advisory stated.

On June 22, the US President Donald Trump had signed a proclamation to temporarily suspend H1-B and several categories of work visas till the end of the year in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a statement, the White House said that restrictions will not affect those already in the US on the H-1B and the other work visa categories being put on pause.

Posted By: Talib Khan