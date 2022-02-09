Ottawa (Canada) | Jagran News Desk: The High Commission of India in Ottawa on Tuesday warned the Indian nationals in Canada and advised them to "remain alert" and "exercise a high degree of caution" in wake of the truckers' protest in the country against the Justin Trudeau government's COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

In its advisory, the High Commission warned that Canadian officials might also "impose curfews or other restrictions at short notice" as the protest continues to intensify and disrupt traffic, leading to "shortages of essential items including food and water."

"The impact on traffic and services is likely to continue and local authorities in other major cities of Canada may also impose curfews or other restrictions at short notice," the advisory said.

"In view of the ongoing situation, Indian citizens in Canada and those planning to visit Canada are hereby advised to - Exercise a high degree of caution and remain alert, avoid areas where demonstrations and large gatherings are taking place, such as downtown Ottawa, follow the instructions of local authorities, including curfews, and monitor local media for information on ongoing demonstrations and the evolving situation."

The High Commission also issued a special emergency helpline - (+1) 6137443761 - for the Indian nationals, asking them to contact officials if they are in "distress due to the ongoing disturbances in Canada".

It also said Indians can register themselves with the High Commission of India in Ottawa or Consulates of India in Toronto and Vancouver through their websites or MADAD portal - madad.gov.in.

"Registration would enable the High Commission and the Consulates to better connect with Indian citizens in Canada in the event of an emergency," it said.

The "Freedom Convoy" demonstrations began January 9 in western Canada as protests by truckers angry with vaccine requirements when crossing the US-Canadian border, but have morphed into broader protests against COVID-19 health restrictions and Trudeau's government.

Protest organiser Tamara Lich said Monday that activists were willing to engage with the government to find a way out of the crisis, but insisted that pandemic restrictions be eased.

"What we're trying to do right now is reaching out to all of the federal parties so that we can arrange a sit down," Lich said during a meeting streamed on YouTube. "So that we can start these talks and see how we can move forward, have their mandates and the restrictions lifted, restore Canadians rights and freedoms and go home."

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma