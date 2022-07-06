Trouble Mounts For British PM Boris Johnson As 3 More Ministers Resign From UK Govt

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his government suffered another setback after three more ministers - Will Quince, minister for children and families, junior transport minister Laura Trott, and Robin Walker, minister of state for school standards - resgined from their positions on Wednesday.

In his resignation, Quince said he had "no choice but to tender resignation" after being given an "inaccurate" briefing over Johnson's appointment of a politician who was the subject of complaints.

"Thank you for meeting with me yesterday evening and for your sincere apology regarding the briefings I received from No. 10 ahead of Monday's media round, which we now know to be inaccurate," Quince said in his resignation letter to Johnson.

"It is with great sadness and regret that I feel that I have no choice but to tender my resignation as Minister for Children and Families as I accepted and repeated those assurances in good faith," Quince added.

Similarly, Trott said she was quitting over a loss of "trust" in the government. On the other hand, Walker, a junior lawmaker, blamed the recent events behind his resignation.

"Recent events have made it clear to me that our great party.. has become distracted from its core missions by a relentless focus on questions over leadership," he said in his resignation letter posted on Twitter.

Their resignations came just a day after Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid quit from their positions. The resignations comes amid the row involving the former Conservative party whip Chris Pincher, who was accused of sexual misconduct.

In his resignation letter, Sunak said he was "sad to be leaving the government", but has come to the conclusion that he "cannot continue like this".

"The public rightly expect the government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously. I recognise this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning," Sunak said.

Javid, meanwhile, said he had lost confidence in Boris Johnson's ability to govern following multiple scandals, saying he could "no longer continue in good conscience". The minister said that many lawmakers and the public had lost confidence in Johnson's ability to govern in the national interest.

In his resignation letter, which he posted to Twitter, Javid told Johnson that "the values you represent reflect on your colleagues," and in light of recent scandals, the public had concluded that their party was neither "competent" nor "acting in the national interest."