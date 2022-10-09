Trade talks between India and the UK Face Deadlock Over Data Localisation Rules

DATA localisation and UK companies allowed to bid for Indian government contracts are among the prime issues causing a potential deadlock in the final stages of the India-UK free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations toward a Diwali draft completion deadline.

Two major "sticking points" to a full agreement, as quoted by "The Daily Telegraph," are data localization requirements that prohibit foreign corporations from taking data out of India and allowing UK enterprises to compete for public sector contracts.

It now appears likely that a so-called "thin" trade agreement will be reached by the symbolic Diwali, or October 24 deadline, with additional "iterative" deals to follow.

"The stumbling blocks are absolutely to do with digital. How ambitious and comprehensive this deal is is in some ways a function of time," the newspaper quoted an "insider" as saying.

Following earlier this week's statement that "we can't do even more later," UK Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch said that just because an FTA may be reached with India does not exclude further action. Additionally, the Department for International Trade (DIT) reaffirmed the government's position that no FTA would be approved unless it served the UK's interests.

A UK government spokesperson said this week that "we remain clear that we won't sacrifice quality for speed and will only sign when we have a deal that meets the UK's interests."

While India refuted the minister's assertions that a Migration and Mobility Partnership (MMP) between the two nations had not "worked very well" in addressing visa overstayers, strategic experts warned that the wrangling may very well result in a weakened trade agreement. The likelihood of Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the UK at the end of the month to approve a draft FTA around Diwali is also viewed as uncertain at this time.

"It now appears likely that the prospective UK-India FTA under the Liz Truss government will not be as substantive nor as comprehensive as envisaged by the previous Boris Johnson government, as negotiations on key issues of mobility and tariffs can be expected to continue towards a non-time-bound second-phase of the agreement," said Rahul Roy-Chaudhury, Senior Fellow for South Asia at the London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) think tank.

The FTA negotiations are centred on lowering trade obstacles, lowering tariffs, and promoting simpler imports and exports into each other's markets.

According to official UK government figures, bilateral commerce between India and the UK presently amounts to about GBP 24.3 billion annually, and the goal is to at least quadruple that figure by 2030.

(With Agency Inputs)