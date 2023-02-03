Tracking Chinese 'Spy Balloon' Surveilling Sensitive Sites In US, Says Pentagon

THE PENTAGON on Thursday said that it was tracking a suspected Chinese spy balloon flying over the United States for a couple of days. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and senior military leaders considered shooting the balloon down at President Joe Biden's request, but it can put many people on the ground in danger, a senior defence source told reporters, AFP reported.

The official said the balloon flew over the US northwest where there are key airbases and strategic missiles in silos underground.

Responding to a media query about whether the balloon is from China or from any other country, a senior defence official, as quoted by news agency ANI, said, "Yes, so, I mean, it is a surveillance balloon. And not to be -- I'm not trying to be a wise guy. But the goal is surveillance. And clearly, they're trying to fly this -- this balloon over sensitive sites, one of which was just mentioned, to collect information. As I said, we do not judge that it provides significant value added over and above what they can currently collect in other means. But nevertheless, it's something we're watching closely."

The official further added that this is not the first time such a balloon crossed over the continental United States. It has happened a handful of other times over the past few years.

"The balloon is currently travelling at an altitude well above commercial air traffic and does not present a military or physical threat to people on the ground," the Pentagon said in a statement.