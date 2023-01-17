‘Told Her Not To Go To Work’, Recalls Father Of Flight Attendant Who Died In Nepal Plane Crash

A rescue team recovers the body of a victim from the site of the plane crash of a Yeti Airlines operated aircraft, in Pokhara, (Image Credit: Reuters.)

OSHIN Ale Magar, a flight attendant who studied in India and died in a plane crash accident in Nepal departed on Sunday from her home with the assurance that she would return from Pokhara after work to celebrate the Maghe Sankranti festival with her family.

24-year-old Oshin was among 69 people who died on Sunday after Yeti Airlines' 9N-ANC ATR-72 plane crashed on the bank of the Seti River in the resort city of Pokhara in central Nepal. The plane had 72 people on board, including five Indians, as reported by PTI.

Oshin’s family was preparing to celebrate the Maghe Sankranti festival at home when they heard the news of the plane crash. Her father Mohan Ale Magar, a retired Indian Army officer, recalls telling her not to go to work on a special day early in the morning.

On that fateful day, she insisted on celebrating the festival after completing two flights, Mohan told Republica newspaper over the phone. For two years, Oshin had been working for Yeti Airlines. She was originally from Madi in Chitwan and had moved to Kathmandu after starting her job. She had also invited her parents to stay with her for the last six months.

Oshin has two sisters and a brother. She is the eldest daughter of her parents among four children. Her brother is just four years old. She also sent her brother and sisters to Kathmandu for their schooling, a report said.

She completed her education at Oxford College in Gaindakot and also in India before completing her training at Sahara Air Hostess Academy in Kathmandu. Oshin got married two years ago in Pokhara two years ago and her husband is currently in the United Kingdom (UK).

Oshin’s mother Sabnam Ale Magar and father Mohan have reached Pokhara to identify her dead body. According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal, Yeti Airlines' 9N-ANC ATR-72 crashed on the bank of the Seti River between the old airport and the new airport minutes before landing after taking off from Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport at 10:33 am. (CAAN). A total of 68 passengers and four crew members were on board the aircraft.

(With Agency Inputs.)