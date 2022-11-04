'To The Heroic Man': Ex-Wife Jemima's Message To Person Who Caught Imran Khan's Attacker

A DAY after the former prime minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan was attacked during the party's long march in Gujranwala, his ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith expressed relief after Dr Faisal Sultan said that the PTI Chairman's condition is stable.

Taking to Twitter Goldsmith said that the news was dreadful and conveyed gratitude to the man who caught the attacker.

"The news we dread... Thank God he's okay. And thank you from his sons to the heroic man in the crowd who tackled the gunman," she tweeted.

In a series of tweets, she appreciated the man who scuttles the assassinator's plan and another man who died while saving the PTI Chief and conveyed her condolences to his family.

"Another hero, who tried to stop the gunman, who very sadly didn't survive. Condolences to his family," Imran Khan's ex-wife tweeted.

Imran was injured after a firing took place at his container near Allah Walla Chowk in Wazirabad in Pakistan's Punjab province during his long march against the ruling coalition, reported ARY News.

Former assistant to the Prime Minister on health, Dr Faisal Sultan has mentioned that Khan's condition is stable.

"But according to X-rays and scans, there are fragments of bullets in his legs and there's a chip in his tibia shin bone," he told media persons outside the Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore, The Dawn reported.

He also added that Khan has been shifted to the operation theater for further evaluation and removal of bullet fragments.

Meanwhile, the suspect was also caught by the police and reportedly, he said that he wanted to kill Imran Khan because "he was misleading the public."

"I thought of this as there was Azaan going on and on the other side, Imran Khan is taking out his container and making noise. My conscience did not approve of this. I decided this suddenly... I conspired against Imran Khan when he kicked off his long march from Lahore. I made up my mind that I will not leave him alive," the shooter said according to a video shared on social media.

On being asked if more people were a part of his conspiracy, he mentioned, "I have conspired this alone and no one else is involved in this. I came on a bike and I parked it at my uncle's shop. He has a motorcycle showroom."

(With inputs from ANI)