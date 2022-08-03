To Seek 'Peace For Region', Says Nancy Pelosi As China Conducts Military Drills In Taiwan Strait

United States (US) House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday said that she came to Taiwan to seek "peace for the region" as China continued its military drills near the self-ruled island in protest against her visit. Addressing the Taiwan's Parliament, Pelosi hailed the country, calling it "one of the freest societies in the world".

Pelosi, a known China critic, also hailed President Tsai Ing-wen, who Beijing suspects of pushing for formal independence. "We thank you for your leadership. We want the world to recognise that," she said.

STRONG US-TAIWAN ECONOMIC COOPERATION

Before her address at the Parliament, Pelosi also addressed a press conference where she said that the US wants to strengthen its economic cooperation with Taiwan and her new American legislation is aimed at strengthening the chip industry in Taiwan.

"Now we look forward to our conversation about how we can work together to save the planet from the climate crisis. We thank you for your leadership and we want the world to recognise it. Our visit was about human rights, unfair trade practices, security issues," she said.

Congratulating Taiwan for addressing the issue of COVID-19 pandemic, the 82-year-old said she is here to listen and learn from Taiwanese people as to how can they come together.

"We congratulate you on successfully addressing the issue of COVID which is also an issue of health, economy, security and governance," the US House Speaker said.

CHINA CONTINUES ITS MILITARY DRILLS

As Pelosi reached Taiwan, China announced joint air and sea drills near Taiwan and test launches of conventional missiles in the sea east of Taiwan. Beijing has claimed that Pelosi's Taiwan visit will damage the peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

It will have "a severe impact on the political foundation of China-U.S. relations, and seriously infringes upon China's sovereignty and territorial integrity," China's foreign ministry said.

However, the US has said that it will not be "intimidated" by China's threats or bellicose rhetoric.

"We will continue to support Taiwan, defend a free and open Indo-Pacific and seek to maintain communication with Beijing," White House national security spokesman John Kirby told a later White House briefing, adding that the United States "will not engage in sabre-rattling."