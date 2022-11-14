Tiffany Trump Wedding: Donald Trump’s Youngest Daughter Marries Businessman Michael Boulos

Donald Trump accompanied Tiffany along with other guests in his private residence. (Image Credit: @VoteAPL/Twitter)

Tiffany Trump, the fourth child and youngest daughter of former US president Donald Trump, officially married businessman Michael Boulos on November 12, Saturday in Florida just after the tropical storm Nicole Hurricane passed the city.

Tiffany tied knot with Boulos in her father’s private residence at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach. The 29-year-old is the daughter of Donald Trump and actor Marla Maples who were married from 1993 to 1999.

Donald Trump walked Tiffany down the aisle and also kissed her on the cheek before she exchanged vows with her husband. Trump accompanied Tiffany along with his other children Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr, Barron Trump and Eric Trump.

Tiffany’s mother Marla Maples, as quoted by American magazine PEOPLE, said, "We are focused on this sacred union and welcoming beloved friends and family, not on politics." She further said the family chose the venue because "this was Tiffany's childhood home and where she was brought into the world."

"Tiffany has never been a people divider," a social source adds, noting that all of the Trumps were in attendance. "This is a joyous family occasion."

Tiffany looked stunning in a long-sleeved dress by Elie Saab, with her hair styled in elegant waves. She wore diamond earrings and white veil which swept magically behind her. Contrarily, her husband Michael Boulous, wore a classic black tuxedo.

Tiffany exchanged vows with 25-year-old Boulos in front of an altar covered in a halo of blue white and pink flowers.

Ivanka Trump, the first daughter of Donald Trump attended the wedding ceremony along with her husband Jared Kushner and their kids.

Melania Trump and half-brother Eric Trump were also among the many guests who enjoyed the ‘much-hyped luxurious wedding. Ivanka wore a flowing blue dress. She shared some of the wedding pictures on her Instagram handle.

Tiffany met Boulos in 2018 while he was studying at the City University of London and she was holidaying in Europe. According to reports, Boulos' family owns a multibillion-dollar conglomerate of companies. Boulos proposed to Tiffany in the White House Rose Garden in January 2021.