New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Three Presidents and their wives stood in silence at the National September 11 Memorial in Lower Manhattan to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attack, which left nearly 3,000 people dead. Incumbent US President Joe Biden was joined by former President Barack Obama and Bill Clinton in Manhattan to pay respect to the victims of one of the most dreadful terror attacks on American soil.

They each wore blue ribbons and held their hands over their hearts as a procession marched a flag through the memorial, watched by hundreds of Americans gathered for the remembrance, some carrying photos of loved ones lost in the attacks. Biden was a senator when hijackers commandeered four planes and executed the attack. Now he marks the 9/11 anniversary for the first time as commander in chief.

We never forget.



We never forget the children who have grown up without parents. Parents who have suffered without children. Husbands and wives who had to find a way forward without their partners. Brothers, sisters, loved ones.



Jill and I hold you close in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/ydppFkpV4y — President Biden (@POTUS) September 11, 2021

Family members of the victims read the names of all their relatives at the National September 11th Memorial to honour them. Last year, the annual name-reading ceremony was altered due to the coronavirus pandemic, with prerecorded names played over speakers to avoid contact.

Taking to Twitter, Biden said that the US must never forget those we lost during one of the darkest moments in our history. "Twenty years ago, nearly 3,000 lives were cut short by an unspeakable act of cowardice and hatred on 9/11. As a nation, we must never forget those we lost during one of the darkest moments in our history and the enduring pain of their families and loved ones," Biden tweeted.

Twenty years ago, nearly 3,000 lives were cut short by an unspeakable act of cowardice and hatred on 9/11. As a nation, we must never forget those we lost during one of the darkest moments in our history and the enduring pain of their families and loved ones. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 11, 2021

Biden is the fourth president to console the nation on the anniversary of that dark day, one that has shaped many of the most consequential domestic and foreign policy decisions made by the chief executives over the past two decades.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that it was an attack on humanity and such tragedies can only be avoided by inculcating human values. "Today is September 11th i.e. 9/11! A date in the history of the world that is known to have struck humanity," he said.

