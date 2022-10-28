Three Indian-Origin Students Die In Car Crash In US’ Western Massachusetts

Three Indian students died on the scene of the collision in western Massachusetts, Berkshire District Attorney's Office said in a statement on Thursday.

Fri, 28 Oct 2022
ANI image used for representation

IN A tragic incident, at least three Indian students died on the spot in a road accident after the car they were travelling in collided with another vehicle in western Massachusetts in the United States. The injured people were shifted to Berkshire Medical Center for treatment, PTI reported.

According to Berkshire District Attorney's Office, the deceased have been identified as Prem Kumar Reddy Goda (27), Pavani Gullapally (22) and Sai Narasimha Patamsetti (22). The incident took place around 5:30 am in the morning on Thursday when the northbound car and a southbound vehicle collided.

Four other people travelling in the car have been identified as Manoj Reddy Donda (23), Sridhar Reddy Chinthakunta (22), Vijith Reddy Gummala (23) and Hima Ishwarya Siddireddy (22), were transported to Berkshire Medical Center for treatment.

Massachusetts state and local police are investigating the two-vehicle motor vehicle collision that killed the three students and hospitalised four other people. 

According to authorities, the occupants travelling in the car were identified as international college students. Six studying at the University of New Haven and one at Sacred Heart University. Meanwhile, the driver and sole occupant, identified as Armando Bautista-Cruz (46) in another vehicle, sustained injuries and was taken to Fairview Medical Center for treatment.

The State Police Detective Unit notified family members and/or designees of the decedents and the Consulate General of India, New York.

The collision circumstances are being looked into by the Sheffield Police Department and the State Police Detective Unit and they are asking people with information to get in touch with the authorities.

 

