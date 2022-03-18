Dhaka | Jagran News Desk: In a tragic incident inciting communal tensions, the ISKCON Radhakanta Temple in Bangladesh's capital city of Dhaka was vandalized on Thursday by a mob of reportedly 200 people. In the scuffle inside the premises of the Radhakanta Temple, 3 people were severely injured while several others suffered minor wounds. According to media reports, the violent mob barged into the premises of the temple and desecrating idols and assaulted people present there.

According to Radharamn Das, who is the Vice-President of ISKCON Kolkata, the attack took place when the devotees were preparing for the Gaura Purnima celebrations. However, Radharamn said that the attack was brief and the police arrived at the spot quickly and dispersed the miscreants.

"Last evening when devotees were preparing for Gaura Purnima celebration, a mob of 200 people entered premises of Shri Radhakanta Temple, Dhaka&attacked them, 3 of them were injured in scuffle. Fortunately, they called Police&were able to drive away miscreants", ISKCON Kolkata VP Radharamn Das said as quoted by news agency ANI.

Das further requested the Bangladesh government, led by Sheikh Hasina, to intervene in the matter and take stringent action against the perpetrators. He also urged the Bangladesh government to provide ample security to Hindu minorities in the country. "These attacks are a matter of grave concern. We request the Bangladesh government to take stringent action and provide security to Hindu minorities in the country", Das further added.

He also slammed the United Nations for its silence over the attacks on Hindu minorities in different parts of the World. "It's a very unfortunate incident that took place on the eve of Dol Yatra & Holi celebrations. Just a few days ago, the United Nations had passed a resolution declaring March 15 as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia," Das tweeted.

..2/3We r surprised that same United Nations is mute to the suffering of thousands of helpless Bangladeshi & Pakistani minorities. So many of the Hindu minorities have lost their lives, property, have been raped, but alas, all United Nations can do is to ponder upon Islamophobia pic.twitter.com/C2vtNATfoZ — Radharamn Das राधारमण दास (@RadharamnDas) March 18, 2022

"We are surprised that the same United Nations is mute on the suffering of thousands of helpless Bangladeshi & Pakistani minorities. So many of the Hindu minorities have lost their lives, properties, have been raped, but alas, all the United Nations can do is to ponder upon Islamophobia", he said in another tweet.

This incident comes a few months following a series of attacks on minority religious places in Bangladesh that took place last October. An ISKCON temple in Noakhali city in Bangladesh was vandalised and a devotee was killed by a mob on October 16. Earlier, communal tensions gripped Bangladesh following allegations of the Quran being dishonoured at a puja pavilion in Cumilla on October 13 last year, triggering violence in several districts across the country.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan