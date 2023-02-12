Third 'Unidentified' Object Spotted Over Montana After Shootdown In Alaska And Canada

After US jets shot down an 'unidentified' cylindrical object over Canada, another such flying object was detected over Montana in the US. This is third incident of an unidentified flying object after President Joe Biden ordered a shootdown over Alaska on Friday. The US has been on alert after a suspected Chinese spying balloon was spotted over parts of the country. A week-long drama ensued after

"I am aware of the object in Montana air space and remain in close contact with senior DOD and Administration officials. I am closely monitoring the situation and am receiving regular updates. I will continue to demand answers for the American public," said Tester

I am aware of the object in Montana air space and remain in close contact with senior DOD and Administration officials. I am closely monitoring the situation and am receiving regular updates. I will continue to demand answers for the American public. — Senator Jon Tester (@SenatorTester) February 12, 2023

The US FAA, which refrained from sharing any information on the issue, temporarily closed some airspace in Montana for undisclosed Defense Department activities.

Classifying the closed area as "national defense airspace" in a notice, the FAA temporarily barred flights in an area about 50 by 50 nautical miles around Havre, Montana, near the Canadian border. While the airspace has been reopened, the FAA refused to clarify if the directive issued in connection with another suspected balloon or object.

Earlier on Saturday, a US F-22 shot down an unidentified object over Yukon territory in northern part of Canada. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canadian forces are working to recover and will analyse the wreckage.

On the object shot down in Alaska, the Pentagon offered little details, including that the object was the size of a small car, it was flying at about 40,000 feet and could not maneuver and appeared to be unmanned.

On February 4, a US F-22 fighter jet brought down what the US government called a Chinese surveillance balloon off the coast of South Carolina following its week-long journey across the United States and portions of Canada. China's government has said it was a civilian research vessel.

The FAA had issued similar actions in response to the suspected Chinese spy balloon as the ones taken in Montana.

(With inputs from Reuters)