'Thinks He Can Walk All Over': Elon Musk Faces 'Lawsuits' Over Twitter Layoffs

ELON Musk, the SpaceX tycoon who took over Twitter last month, is facing a large number of cases over the employees' termination and also a complaint that he has illegally converted the office space into bedrooms so that workers can work and sleep in the office.

"It's very concerning that the richest man in the world thinks that he can walk all over employee rights and doesn't have to follow the law. We intend to hold him accountable," said lawyer Shannon Liss-Riordan, as quoted by AFP.

Liss-Riordan is leading a case against Twitter, claiming that some employees are not receiving the compensation promised to them prior to Musk's takeover of Twitter.It includes the bonuses and stock options given to employees as a guarantee of an exit package following Musk's arrival.

Two women who lost their jobs during the mass layoffs also sued the company, claiming that the organisation disproportionately targeted female employees for cuts. The lawsuit is among the latest legal challenges faced by Musk in a series of cases filed against him. A suit filed in San Francisco federal court said that the company laid off 57% of its female workers as opposed to 47% of men.

“It’s not a huge surprise unfortunately that women were hit so hard by these layoffs when Elon Musk was overseeing these incredibly ad hoc layoffs just in a matter of days,” Liss-Riordan said at a press conference in San Fransisco as quoted by The Guardian.

Other lawsuits have been filed against him, requesting that employees sign up to his vision for the company or take three months' pay and quit.

After Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter, the company fired a large number of employees as part of its plan to downsize the number of workers.