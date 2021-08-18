Recognising Taliban-led government means that these countries will be able to establish diplomatic and trade relations with Afghanistan.

Kabul/New Delhi | Jagran World Desk: As Taliban continues to control Afghanistan following the fall of Kabul, many countries are denying to recognise the insurgent-led administration set to return into a givernance role for the first time since 2001. However, there are many other countries which are not only inclined to recognise a Taliban government in Kabul but are also playing key role in its formation.

Recognising Taliban-led government means that these countries will be able to establish diplomatic and trade relations with Afghanistan.

Previous Taliban govt (1996-2001): Who all had recognised?

Last time when Taliban took over Afghanistan after hanging the then Afghan President Mohammad Najibullah, a total of three nations, United Arab Emirates, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had recognised the insurgents-led government.

Who will recognise Taliban now?

Pakistan, China and Qatar top the list among the countries most likely to recognise a Taliban-led government in Kabul. While the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan openly stood in support of the evolving security situation in Afghanistan by saying Afghans broke the “shackles of slavery” as Taliban took over Kabul, China said that it's ready for 'friendly relations with Taliban.

Qatar, meanwhile, continues to host the series of negotiations between the Taliban, UN-recognised Afghanistan government and others and is also likely to recognise a Taliban-led government in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, a Russian foreign ministry statement on Monday said the situation in Kabul 'stabilising' and claimed that the Taliban had started to 'restore public order'. Russian ambassador meanwhile met Taliban leaders in Kabul where the latter reportedly said that "not a single hair will fall from the heads" of Russian diplomats. However on Tuesday a top Russian diplomat told Associated Press that it was in 'no hurry' to recognise Taliban-led government.

Why Russia, China are likely to recognise Taliban-led government?

Experts say that these countries have been quick to realise the Afghan realities and lost grip of duly elected government of Afghanistan whose President ended up fleeing the country.

"If the Taliban prevent the IS group from spreading to Central Asia, the Russians are happy. If they prevent Uighurs from joining the IS group, the Chinese are happy. And if there are no more al-Qaeda terrorist attacks planned from Afghanistan, the Americans are happy," Wassim Nasr, an expert on Jihadist movement was quoted as saying in a France24 report.

Regardless of human rights violation concerns, the Taliban 2.0 have found their ticket back into the international community, the report adds.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma