The list of COVID-19 free nations is based on the data from Johns Hopkins University. According to this list, until November 13, there was no case of COVID-19 in these countries.

New Delhi | Piyush Aggarwal/ Anurag Mishra: The COVID-19 pandemic is still very much raging across the globe. In India, as well, cases have increased in the last few days. Some people are calling it a spike due to the festive season. The national capital, New Delhi, has witnessed the highest increase in daily cases. In such a situation, the whole world is eagerly waiting for the vaccine to come out of this unprecedented situation. However, at the same time, some countries have been able to keep themselves away from the wrath of COVID-19. However, among those nations, the claims of North Korea and Turkmenistan are under suspicion.

The list of COVID-19 free nations is based on the data from Johns Hopkins University. According to this list, until November 13, there was no case of COVID-19 in these countries. One of those is Palau Island, located in the North Pacific region. It has a population of only 18,000 but has not witnessed a single COVID-19 case so far. Palau was initially inhabited by migrants from insular Southeast Asia about 3,000 years ago. The island was first discovered by Spain in the 16th century and formed part of the Spanish East Indies in 1574. The borders of Palau were closed in March. According to 2019 data, 90,000 tourists came to Palau, five times more than its population.

Other nations include Samoa, Kiribati, Tonga, Micronesia, Vanuatu, Tuvalu, Turkmenistan, and North Korea, where no COVID19 cases are found. Barring Turkmenistan and North Korea, other countries remain COVID-19 free due to their low population and better control, and strict travel restrictions put in place from the beginning. Western countries have accused North Korea and Turkmenistan of hiding the real data. Simultaneously, due to such restrictions set in place in these countries, tourism has been dramatically affected.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma