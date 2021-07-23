It's been more than a year since the whole world entered a lockdown to break the chain of the deadly COVID-19. However, the virus still continues to spread, killing thousands per day. The virus has also mutated since then, with the Delta variant becoming a "cause of concern".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: It's been more than a year since the whole world entered a lockdown to break the chain of the deadly COVID-19. However, the virus still continues to spread, killing thousands per day. The virus has also mutated since then, with the Delta variant becoming a "cause of concern".

The Delta variant was the primary cause for the second COVID-19 wave in India in April and May this year and has been reported in several parts of the world, leading to a spike in daily COVID-19 cases.

Like the Delta Variant, the Gamma Variant of the infection has also become a "cause of concern". In Russia, it has led to a spike in daily cases with the active caseload of the country crossing the grim mark of 4.75 lakh.

Similarly, cases have also been rising in Germany and Britain. In the last 24 hours, 39,906 new cases were reported in Britain. Meanwhile, the European Union (EU) said that 200 million young people in Europe have received both doses of vaccine. Whereas in the last one week, 12.1 new cases per 1 lakh people were registered in Germany.



On the other hand, cases in the US have tripled just in two weeks. In just seven days, the country reported 2.78 lakh cases as its active caseload crossed 51.09 lakh-mark. Doctors say that fewer people are getting vaccinated and this could be one of the biggest reasons for Covid numbers to rise. The total number of deaths here has reached 6.26 lakh. The US has reported 61,651 new cases in 24 hours whereas 356 people lost their lives.

The Covid cases in France have also seen a rise as 21,909 new cases have been reported within 24 hours. The country's health ministry said that due to the Delta variant a 150 per cent increase in cases has been found in the country. French Prime Minister John Castex said people who have not been vaccinated are the reason for the increase of 96 per cent of the new cases in the country. The total number of Covid cases in France has reached 53.33 lakh.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen