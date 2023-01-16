'There Was Darkness All Around': Nepal Plane Crash Witnesses Share Tragic Accounts Of Incident

THE eyewitnesses of the Nepalese passenger plane crash, in which 72 people were onboard, including five Indians, said the plane crashed near their settlement and a bomb-like blast was heard.

In the accident, at least 68 people were killed when the plane crashed into a river gorge while landing at the newly-opened airport in Pokhara on Sunday. The accident is considered one of the deadliest in the Himalayan nation in over 30 years.

Kalpana Sunar was washing clothes in the front yard of her house when she saw an aircraft falling from the sky and coming in her direction, The Kathmandu Post newspaper quoted her as saying on Monday.

"The aircraft was tilted at an unusual angle and moments later, I heard a bomb-like explosion," she was quoted as saying.

"Then I saw a plume of black smoke billowing from the Seti gorge," she added.

One of the plane's wings hit the ground about 12 metres from the house of a local resident Geeta Sunar. Sunar, who escaped said, "Had the aircraft fallen just a bit closer to our home, the settlements would have been destroyed, as the newspaper reported."

"There was so much damage at the incident site, but since it happened away from the settlement, there were no casualties or any damage to the settlements," she said, adding that there was a fire on both sides of the Seti Gorge and the bodies were scattered everywhere.

The two 11-year-olds, Samir and Prajwal Pariya, thought that the aircraft was a toy, but after it came close, they ran away.

"Suddenly, there was darkness all around due to the smoke," said Samir, adding, "It looked like the aircraft's tyre would touch us as it fell." Another eyewitness, Bainsha Bahadur BK, said that if the aircraft had come straight, it would have crash landed into the settlements and caused more damage.

"Around seven or eight windows of the aircraft were still intact and we thought that the passengers might still be alive," the newspaper quoted him as saying.

"But the fire spread across the other half of the plane in an instant, as we watched in horror," he added.

A total of 68 passengers and four crew members were present on board the aircraft.

