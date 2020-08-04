For the virus which has afflicted over 18.14 million (over 1.8 crore) people across the world and has claimed lives of nearly 7 lakh people, the WHO said that ‘the road to normality would be very long’.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Warning about the alarming rise of the coronavirus across the globe and showing the real picture of vaccines amid the high hopes of COVID-19 vaccinations, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that there might never be a ‘silver bullet’ for COVID-19.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and WHO emergencies head Mike Ryan exhorted leaders of all the countries across the world to ramp up testing and urged them to rigorously enforce health measures including mask-wearing, social distancing, hand-washing and testing, among their citizens, to curb the ever-increasing spread of this deadly virus.

“Do it all”, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in a clear message said to the people and governments across the world, during a virtual news briefing from the UN body's headquarters in Geneva. He also said face masks should become a symbol of solidarity round the world.

"A number of vaccines are now in phase three clinical trials and we all hope to have a number of effective vaccines that can help prevent people from infection. However, there’s no silver bullet at the moment and there might never be," Tedros said as quoted by news agency Reuters.

Meanwhile, WHO emergencies head Mike Ryan said that countries with high transmission rates, including Brazil and India, needed to brace for a big battle, "The way out is long and requires a sustained commitment," he said.

The WHO officials said an advance investigative team in China, where the virus originated, was not yet back. A larger, WHO-led team of Chinese and international experts is planned next to study the origins of the virus in the city of Wuhan, although the timing and composition of that is not yet clear.

Tedros also urged mothers to continue breastfeeding even if they had Covid-19, as the benefits "substantially"; outweighed the risks of infection.

(With Agency Inputs)

Posted By: Talib Khan