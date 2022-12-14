'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' Fame DJ Stephen tWitch Boss Dies By Suicide At 40

American dancer, choreographer, and actor-DJ, Stephen Laurel aka 'tWitch Boss' died by suicide on Tuesday, his family informed. The 40-year-old who rose to fame as a contestant on MTV's The Wade Robson Project and later became popular by appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ as a guest DJ has survived his wife and three children.

Allison Holker Boss, his wife, in a statement to the People magazine confirmed his death. She said, "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share that my husband Stephen has left us."Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends, and community above all else, and leading with love and the light was everything to him.

"He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans. She further said, "To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt.”

And stated, "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honour his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children." Closing her statement, Allison said, "Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

According to TMZ, in 2014, Stephen started DJing on Ellen's show and was with her until the show ended in May 2022.

"He went on to do some acting, landing several roles where he could show off his dance skills. Stephen played Jason in the "Step-Up" movie franchise, and he was also in "Magic Mike XXL."

Stephen hosted several reality shows; most notably, he and Allison hosted "Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings" together on Disney+," reported the news outlet. Stephen, the tWitch Boss two days back had uploaded a happy video of him and his wife dancing while during the festive season.

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, his fans are in absolute shock over the news of his death. Expressing grief over his demise, a fan wrote, “Absolutely heartbreaking. Sending love and prayers to you and your family Allison.”

While another fan wrote, “This video posted only 2 days ago is what depression looks like. Let this be a reminder to people to pay attention to your loved ones and don't assume everything is ok just because they don't "look sad". My heart goes out to his family, what an absolute tragedy and loss.”