Thailand Shooting: A History Of Mass Killing Of Children Across The World

AN EX-Policeman killed 38 people, including 22 children, in a knife and gun rampage at a daycare centre in Thailand on Thursday.

Reportedly, he also shot dead his wife and child at their home before turning his weapon on himself, police said, as reported by the news agency Reuters.

The incident is one of the worst killings in recent Thai history. However, there have been several mass killings and school shootings of children around the world. Let's take a look:

- UVALDE, TEXAS, May 24, 2022 - A gunman burst into a classroom in Uvalde, Texas, and shot dead 19 students, aged 9 to 11, along with two teachers.

- KABUL, AFGHANISTAN, May 8, 2021 - Three explosions by a school in Kabul killed at least 80 people, most of them schoolgirls.

- SANTA FE, TEXAS, May 18, 2018 - A 17-year-old student opened fire at his high school outside Houston, Texas, killing nine students and a teacher, before surrendering to officers.

- PARKLAND, FLORIDA, Feb. 14, 2018 - A former student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, killed 14 students and three educators.

- PESHAWAR, PAKISTAN, Dec. 16, 2014 - Taliban gunmen massacred 134 students and 16 staff in a Peshawar school.

- NEWTOWN, CONNECTICUT, Dec. 14, 2012 - A heavily armed gunman killed 20 children from five- to 10-years old and six others, in a rampage at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut.

- UTOEYA ISLAND, NORWAY, July 22, 2011 - Far-right Norwegian extremist Anders Behring Breivik gunned down 69 mostly teenagers at a Labour Party youth camp on Utoeya island and killed another eight people with a car bomb in Oslo.

- BESLAN, RUSSIA, September 1, 2004 - 186 children were among 333 hostages who died in a chaotic storming of School No.1 in Beslan after it was seized by rebels demanding Chechen independence.

- LITTLETON, COLORADO, April 20 1999 - Two student gunmen killed 12 other students and a teacher at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado, before killing themselves.

- DUNBLANE, SCOTLAND, March 13, 1996 - A gunman killed 16 children, mostly five-year-olds, and their teacher in Dunblane, Scotland.

Meanwhile, Thailand has also witnessed high-profile gun crimes recently. Let's take a look at the same:

- NAKHON RATCHASIMA, February 2020- A soldier angry over a property deal gone sour killed at least 29 people and wounded 57 in a rampage that spanned four locations in and around the northeastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima. Most of the victims were at the Terminal 21 shopping centre where the 32-year-old shooter held out against an overnight siege with an assault rifle and ammunition stolen from his army base. He was later shot dead.

- BANGKOK, March 2020- A man killed his ex-wife and wounded another person at a shopping centre.

- BANGKOK, June 2021- A former soldier fired gunshots in a coronavirus field hospital near Bangkok, killing a 54-year-old patient after earlier shooting dead a convenience store employee. The 23-year-old gunman had believed the patients in the hospital were drug addicts and said he hated drug addicts.

(With inputs from Reuters)