22 Children Among 34 Killed In Mass Shooting At Day-Care Centre In Thailand; Gunman Shoots Himself

AT LEAST 34 people including 22 children were killed while several others have been injured in a horrific mass shooting incident at a children's day-care centre in Thailand's northeastern province, news agency Reuters reported. More casualties are feared as the final details of the gruesome incident are yet to come.

Victims included both children and adults, police said in a statement, adding that the gunman was an ex-police officer and a manhunt was underway. Initial details showed that 20 people were killed in the incident. "There are at least 20 dead but details were still coming in," Deputy Police spokesperson Archon Kraitong, as quoted by Reuters, said.

Mass shootings are rare in Thailand even though the rate of gun ownership is high compared with some other countries in the region, and illegal weapons are common. In 2020, a soldier angry over a property deal gone sour killed at least 29 people and wounded 57 in a rampage that spanned four locations.