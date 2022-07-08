Tetsuya Yamagami: The Shooter Who Opened Fire At Ex-Japan PM Shinzo Abe

Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot on Friday while delivering a speech during according parliamentary election campaign in the city of Nara. Police have arrested a 41-year-old man as the primary suspect behind Abe's shooting.

According to local media reports, the man has been identified as Tetsuya Yamagami who reportedly is a resident of Japan's Nara city. Japanese media also claimed that Tetsuya is a former Maritime Self-Defense Force member.

#WATCH | Ex-Japanese PM Shinzo Abe shot during a speech in Nara city. Fire Dept says he's showing no vital signs, is in cardiopulmonary arrest & scheduled to be transferred by medevac to Nara Medical University. Shooter nabbed.



Aerial visuals from Nara City.



Japan's public broadcaster NHK reported that Abe was making a campaign speech outside a train station when two gunshots were heard. The firearm used in the shooting attack may have been self-modified, NHK reported quoting the head of Japan's hunters' association.

Police also claimed that a shotgun might have been used in the attack.