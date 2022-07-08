Tetsuya Yamagami: The Shooter Who Opened Fire At Ex-Japan PM Shinzo Abe

Japan's public broadcaster NHK reported that Abe was making a campaign speech outside a train station when two gunshots were heard.

By Anushka Vats
Fri, 08 Jul 2022 11:38 AM IST
Minute Read
Tetsuya Yamagami: The Shooter Who Opened Fire At Ex-Japan PM Shinzo Abe
Image Source: Screenshot of the video

Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot on Friday while delivering a speech during according parliamentary election campaign in the city of Nara. Police have arrested a 41-year-old man as the primary suspect behind Abe's shooting.

According to local media reports, the man has been identified as Tetsuya Yamagami who reportedly is a resident of Japan's Nara city. Japanese media also claimed that Tetsuya is a former Maritime Self-Defense Force member.

Japan's public broadcaster NHK reported that Abe was making a campaign speech outside a train station when two gunshots were heard. The firearm used in the shooting attack may have been self-modified, NHK reported quoting the head of Japan's hunters' association.

Police also claimed that a shotgun might have been used in the attack.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.