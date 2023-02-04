Tesla CEO Elon Musk Not Liable In 2018 'Funding Secured' Tweet Trial

A US JURY has announced that Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his company were not liable for misleading investors when Musk tweeted in 2018 that he had "funding secured" to take the electric car company private.

Although during the court's verdict, Musk was absent from the spot he using his microblogging handle tweeted that he was "deeply appreciative" of the jury's decision. "Thank goodness, the wisdom of the people has prevailed," he said.

I am deeply appreciative of the jury’s unanimous finding of innocence in the Tesla 420 take-private case. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 3, 2023

In 2018, Musk tweeted, "Am considering taking Tesla private at USD 420. Funding secured. Investor support is confirmed. The only reason why this is not certain is that it's contingent on a shareholder vote." And after this tweet, he was sued by the company board.

They said Musk lied when he tweeted later that day that "investor support is confirmed."

They and the company investors alleged that the CEO of Twitter's statement regarding the embryonic plan to take the electric car company private had devastating financial consequences for them.

Musk's lawyer Alex Spiro responded that Musk's "funding secured" tweet was "technically inaccurate" but that investors only cared that Musk was considering a buyout.

On the same, plaintiffs had claimed billions in damages but the jury came back with a unanimous verdict roughly two hours after beginning deliberations. Shares of Tesla rose 1.6% in after-hours trading following the verdict.

During the three-week trial, Musk spent nearly nine hours on the witness stand, telling jurors he believed the tweets were truthful. He said he had lined up the necessary financing, including a verbal commitment from Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund. The fund later backpedaled on its commitment, Musk said.

Musk later testified that he believed he could have sold enough shares of his rocket company SpaceX to fund a buyout, and "felt funding was secured" with SpaceX stock alone. Musk testified that he made the tweets in order to put small shareholders on the same footing as large investors who knew about the deal. But he acknowledged he lacked formal commitments from the Saudi fund and other potential backers.

He said his tweets in general did not always affect Tesla stock the way he expects. "Just because I tweet something does not mean people believe it or will act accordingly," Musk told the jury.

The world's second-richest person has previously created legal and regulatory headaches through his sometimes impulsive use of Twitter, the social media company he bought for USD 4 billion in October.

Meanwhile, Musk's attention has been divided in recent months between Tesla, his rocket company SpaceX and now Twitter. Tesla investors have expressed concerns that running the social media company has taken up too much of his focus.