'Terrorism Has No Place In Today's World': UN Chief Guterres Pays Tributes To 26/11 Victims

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres visited Hotel Taj Mahal Palace in south Mumbai on Wednesdasy and paid tributes to the victims killed in the terror strikes of November 26, 2008. Guterres received a warm welcome when he landed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport around midnight.

Guterres stated he was deeply moved by his visit to Mumbai where "one of the most barbaric terrorist acts in history" took place, claiming 166 lives. "Terrorism is absolute evil… No reasons, pretexts, causes, grievances can justify terror. It has no room in today’s world,” said Guterres.

After paying floral tributes to martyrs of the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai at Taj hotel, Guterres also said that no cause can justify terrorism of any kind. He further said, “Fighting terrorism should be the global priority of every country.” People need to recognise the diversity and richness of cultures to stay together, he said.

Gueterres was received by India’s Permanent Representative at the UN Ruchira Kamboj, Maharashtra Chief Secretary M K Shrivastava, and protocol head Manisha Mhaiskar. While paying homage to the victims of barbaric 26/11 attack, Guterres said they are the ‘heroes of our world’, and expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families, friends, survivors, the people of India and other countries who lost their lives in the 26/11 terror strikes.

“One of my first acts after becoming Secretary General was to establish an office for counter-terrorism to cooperate, guide and prepare countries in the fight against terrorism,” he said. “This office is fighting against the roots of violent extremism. Be it religion or ethnicity or beliefs, no reason can justify violent extremism,” Gueterres said.

He was accompanied by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and he placed a floral wreath at the 26/11 attacks memorial in the hotel.

The Taj Mahal Palace hotel was one of the targets of the horrific and dastardly terror attacks in 2008. It is the United Nation chief's first visit to India since his second term in office commenced in January. He had earlier visited the country in October 2018 during his first term. The UN Chief landed in Mumbai on Wednesday shortly after midnight via a commercial flight. He was warmly welcomed by senior Maharashtra government officials on arrival.

During his three-day stay Guterres is scheduled to participate in several engagements in Mumbai and Gujarat, including meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar. His visit to the country comes more than a week before the UN Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee holds its two-day deliberations in India.