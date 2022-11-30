Terror Group ISIS Says Its Leader Abu Hasan al-Qurashi Is 'Killed In Action'

The Islamic State jihadist group on Wednesday announced that its leader Abu Hasan al-Hashimi al-Qurashi has been killed in battle. ISIS spokesperson while sharing the news also announced the group's new leader. Abu al-Hussein al-Husseini al-Qurashi has been named as the new leader of the Islamic State group.

A spokesperson from the jihadist group said Hashimi, an Iraqi, was killed "in combat with enemies of God", without elaborating on the date of his death or the circumstances.

According to the news agency AFP, the terror group spokesman identified the group's new leader as Abu al-Hussein al-Husseini al-Qurashi in an audio message.

Meanwhile, Qurashi who has been killed referred to a tribe of the Prophet Mohammed, from whom IS leaders must claim descent. He was announced the leader of the ISIS group after IS's previous leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed, in October 2019.

Abu al-Hasan was caught in May during a raid at his hideout in Istanbul, Mirror.uk cited a report by Turkish crime reporter Toygun Atilla. He claimed he was made a leader against his wishes. Meanwhile, many believed that Abu al-Hasan was just a nom de guerre and ISIS never formally identified the person behind the name.

IS's previous leader, Abu Ibrahim al-Qurashi, was killed earlier this year in a US raid in Idlib province in northern Syria.