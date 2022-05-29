Kathmandu/ New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A 9 NAET twin-engine aircraft of the Tara Air with 22 people onboard has lost contact with airport authorities, said the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal on Sunday. The plane, which took off at 9.55 am and went off the radar shortly thereafter, was flying from Pokhara to Jomsom.

Out of the 22 people, four passengers were Indian nationals while three were from Japan. Rest of the 15 people, including the crew members, were Nepali citizens, according to the state media.

A search and rescue operation has been launched and officials have deployed two private helicopters from Mustang and Pokhara to locate the plane. A Mi-17 helicopter of the Nepali Army has also been deployed in Mustang's Lete, which is suspected to be the crash site.

"The aircraft was seen over the sky of Jomsom in Mustang district and then had diverted to Mt. Dhaulagiri after which it hadn't come into contact," Chief District Officer Netra Prasad Sharma said while speaking to news agency ANI.

This incident has brought back the memories of the plane crash in China's Guangxi region in March this year. The plane, which belonged to the China Eastern Airlines, was flying from Kunming to Guangzhou with 132 people onboard.

However, it crashed near the Wuzhou city, claiming all 132 lives, after which Chinese President Xi Jinping ordered a probe. Later, black box data was recovered which suggested that someone in the cockpit intentionally crashed the plane, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

Meanwhile, Nepal, home to the world's highest mountain, does have a record of accidents on its extensive domestic air network, with changeable weather and airstrips in difficult mountain locations. The last deadliest crash took place in the Himalayan country in 2012 when a Dornier 228 passenger aircraft of Agni Air crashed near Jomsom Airport, killing 15 of the 21 people on board.

Before that, 22 people - mostly Bhutanese pilgirms - were killed after a Tara Air aircraft crashed in eastern part of the country in December 2010. In that same year, another deadly crash took place after an Agni Air aircraft crashed in Lukla district, killing 14 people onboard.

This is a breaking story, more details will be added to it soon!

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma