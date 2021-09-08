Afghanistan Crisis: Akhund was a close aide to the group's late founder Mullah Omar and is on a UN sanctions list. He was previously the foreign minister and then deputy PM during the group's last stint in power from 1996 to 2001.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: After the fall of the Republic of Afghanistan, the Taliban on Tuesday formed the interim "Islamic Emirate", appointing hardliners in its new government who oversaw the 20-year fight against the US-led military coalition. The cabinet members consist of many Taliban figures that are considered hardliners. The list announced by chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid was dominated by members of the group's old guard, with no women included.

Mullah Muhammad Hassan Akhund is appointed as Prime Minister with two deputies Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and Molavi Abdul Salam Hanafi. Akhund was a close aide to the group's late founder Mullah Omar and is on a United Nations sanctions list. He was previously the foreign minister and then deputy prime minister during the group's last stint in power from 1996 to 2001.

Molavi Muhammad Yaqoob Mujahid, son of Mullah Omar has been appointed as Minister of Defense. Molavi Siraj Uddin Haqqani has been appointed as Minister of Interior, while Molavi Amir Khan Muttaqi, a Taliban negotiator in Doha as Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Named new Interior Minister of the Taliban government in Afghanistan, Sirajuddin Haqqani of the infamous Haqqani network is wanted by the US, whose Department of Justice offers a reward of up to USD 5 million for information leading to his arrest. A top leader of the Taliban, Haqqani, who is said to be in his 40s, had succeeded his father Jalaluddin Haqqani as the leader of the Haqqani network, which has been charged with some of the most violent attacks in Afghanistan and is designated a terrorist organisation by the US.

As per a poster on the FBI website, he is described as a black-haired man with brown or black eyes, 5 feet 7 inches in height, with a medium build and 150 pounds weight, light and wrinkled complexion and an Arabic speaker.

Said to go under the aliases Siraj, Khalifa, Mohammad Siraj, Sarajadin, Cirodjiddin, Seraj, Arkani, Khalifa (Boss) Shahib, Halifa, Ahmed Zia, Sirajuddin Jallaloudine Haqqani, Siraj Haqqani, Serajuddin Haqqani, Siraj Haqqani, and Saraj Haqqani, the Department of Justice says that he is "wanted for questioning in connection with the January 2008 attack at a hotel in Kabul that killed six persons, including an American citizen.

Other ministers in the new Afghan government include:-

Mullah Hidayatullah Badri as Minister of Finance,

Sheikh Molavi Noorullah Munir as Minister of Education,

Mullah Khairullah Khairkhwa as Minister of Information and Broadcasting,

Qari Din Mohammad Hanif as Minister of Economic Affairs,

Molavi Noor Muhammad Saqib as Minister of Hajj and Auqaf,

Molavi Abdul Hakim Sharae as Minister of Justice,

Noorullah Noori as Minister for Borders and Tribal Affairs,

Mullah Muhammad Yonus Khundzada as Minister for Rural Development,

Sheikh Mohammad Khalid as Minister of Dawat and Irshad,

Mullah Abdul Manan Omari as Minister of Public works,

Mullah Muhammad Essa Akhund as Minister of minerals and Petroleum,

Molavi Abdul Latif Mansoor as Minister of Water and Electricity,

Hameed ullah Akhundzada as Minister of Civil Aviation and Transportation,

Abdul Baqi Haqani as Minister of Higher education,

Najeebullah Haqqani as Minister of Communication,

Khalil ul Rahman Haqqani as Minister of Refugees,

Abdul Haq Wasiq as Head of Intelligence,

Haji Mohammad ldrees as Head of (Da Afghanistan Bank),

Molavi Ahrnad Jan Ahmadi as Chief of Staff,

Mullah Mohammad Fadel Akhund as Deputy Defense Minister,

Qari Faseeh udin as Army Chief,

Sher Muhammad Abbas Stanikzai as Deputy Foreign Minister,

Molavi Noor Jalal as Deputy Interior Minister,

Zabihullah Mujahid as Deputy Minister for Information and Broadcasting,

Mullah Taj Mir Jawad as 1st Deputy of Intelligence,

Mullah Rahmat Ullah Najeeb as Administrative Deputy of Intelligence,

Mullah Abdul Haq as Deputy Interior Minister, Narcotics Control

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan