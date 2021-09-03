More than two weeks after the Taliban took over Afghanistan, the hardline Islamists are all set to announce the formation of a new government in Kabul on the lines of the Iranian leadership.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The formation of a new Afghan government by the Taliban, which was to be announced on Friday, has now been delayed by a day, according to the spokesman of the insurgents Zabiullah Mujahid. He said the announcement about the formation of the new government will now be made on Saturday, September 4.

More than two weeks after the Taliban took over Afghanistan, the hardline Islamists are all set to announce the formation of a new government in Kabul on the lines of the Iranian leadership, with the group's top religious leader Mullah Hebatullah Akhundzada as Afghanistan's supreme authority, a senior member of the group has said.

“Consultations are almost finalised on the new government, and the necessary discussions have also been held about the cabinet,” Mufti Inamullah Samangani, a senior official in the Taliban's information and culture commission, said as quoted by PTI.

In Iran, the supreme leader is the highest political and religious authority of the country. He ranks above the president and appoints the heads of the military, the government, and the judiciary. The supreme leader has final say in the political, religious and military affairs of the country.

“Mullah Akhunzada will be the leader of the government and there should be no question on this,” he said, indicating that the president will work under his oversight. Mullah Akhunzada is the top religious leader of the Taliban and has been serving at a mosque in Kachlaak area of Balochistan province for 15 years.

Samangani said that under the new governmental set-up, governors will control the provinces, while the district governors will be in charge of their respective districts. The Taliban has already appointed governors, police chiefs and police commanders for provinces and districts. The name of the new governance system, the national flag and the national anthem are yet to be finalised, he said.

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar to head new Afghan government:

Sources in the Taliban said that the group's co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar also known as Mullah Baradar will lead the new Afghan government, which could be announced soon. According to a report by Reuters, Baradar, who heads the Taliban's political office, will be joined by Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, the son of late Taliban founder Mullah Omar, and Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, in senior positions in the government, three sources said. "All the top leaders have arrived in Kabul, where preparations are in final stages to announce the new government," one Taliban official said as quoted by Reuters.

Taliban's top leaders reach Kabul:

A Taliban official said, "all the top leaders of the organization have reached Kabul. Preparations are in the final stages for the formation of the new government". After controlling most of Afghanistan, the Taliban captured Kabul on August 15. Since then the process of formation of the new government is going on. According to Taliban sources, a new government will be formed along with the members of the organization. 25 ministers will be included in the government, of which 12 will be clerics. He told that the cabinet will be formed soon, but the situation is not completely clear about this yet.

