Kabul (Afghanistan) | Jagran News Desk: The Taliban regime in Afghanistan has reportedly stopped issuing driving licenses to women in Kabul and other provinces.

Speaking to AFP, driving instructors said local Taliban commanders have "verbally instructed" them not to issue licenses to women drivers. However, they said that women have not been directed to stop driving.

Adila Adeel, a 29-year-old woman driving instructor, told AFP that the Taliban wants to ensure that "the next generation will not have the same opportunities as their mothers".

"We were told not to offer driving lessons and not to issue licenses," she said.

Taliban's latest move is yet another indication of the worsening humanitarian crisis in the war-ravaged Afghanistan. Despite an end in the fighting, serious human rights violations continue unabated, especially against women and the Shias.

According to local media reports, the Taliban - which seized power in Afghanistan in August last year - has also prohibited Shia mosques - mainly in Herat and Kabul - from holding Eid prayers.

"#Taliban forces prohibited dozens of #Shia mosques from holding the #Eid prayer on Tuesday. Some Shia followers also reported of being forced to break their fast prior to shia announcement of Eid. Shia activists has reported this violation of religious' rights in #Herat, #Kabul," a local journalist claimed on Twitter.

Like women, Shias have also been targeted in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover. Last week, 30 people were killed in a bomb blast on a mosque.

The series of blasts and vulnerable security conditions, especially for the minorities has drawn worldwide condemnation, including from the United Nations (UN), the EU, US, and others.

Afghanistan is also grappling with a serious food crisis as according to international assessments, Afghanistan has now the highest number of people in emergency food insecurity in the world, with more than 23 million in need of assistance, and approximately 95 per cent of the population having insufficient food consumption.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma