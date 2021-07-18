The sources told ANI that over 10,000 Pakistani terrorists have entered Afghanistan to openly support the Taliban's offensive against the Ashraf Ghani-led Afghanistan government.

Kabul (Afghanistan) | Jagran News Desk: Amid the escalating tensions in Afghanistan, Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has instructed the Taliban and Mujahideens to target Indian-built assets in the war-torn country and "remove any signs of Indian goodwill work there", reported news agency ANI quoting government sources.

The sources told ANI that over 10,000 Pakistani terrorists have entered Afghanistan to openly support the Taliban's offensive against the Ashraf Ghani-led Afghanistan government. They said Haqqani network, an Islamic organisation backed by Pakistan, has been constantly working against Indian assests in Afghanistan.

India has invested over USD 3 billion in the Afghanistan reconstruction effort since the last two decades and the 218-km road between Delaram and Zaranj Salma dam; and the Afghan Parliament building which was inaugurated in 2015, are the biggest symbols of Indian contribution for the Afghan people.

It is also in a fix on the issue of whether they would be allowed to retain its presence in Kabul as so far no assurance or indication has been given by the ultra-radical Islamist group which has been seen as opposed to India.

Indian agencies are also closely monitoring the situation at the Kabul airport which is not going to be under American guard for very long now. Many airfields under Americans including the Bagram air base which have been vacated due to the ongoing power tussle with the Taliban.

The Indian workers involved in civil works have also been asked to move out. Indian public sector company WAPCOS had some officials there for dam projects. India had recently also announced works worth around USD 350 million including the Shahtoot dam for providing drinking water to the city of Kabul.

(With inputs from ANI)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma