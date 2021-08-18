However, the Taliban's top leadership has asserted that they are trying to form an inclusive government and also held talks with former Afghan President Hamid Karzai and the Afghan government's main peace envoy, Abdullah Abdullah.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Taliban, an Islamist militant group of Afghanistan, took hold over the country's power on Sunday when the Talibani leaders reached Kabul and captured the Presidential Palace. Soon after, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani left the country confirming the fall of democratic rule and resurgence of Taliban's Sharia law after 20 years.

Days have passed since the Taliban took over the country's throne and they have started the process of the transfer of power and form the government. Many feared that the Taliban will again rule with their extremist approach, just like they did during their first regime from 1996 to 2001. However, the Taliban's top leadership has asserted that they are trying to form an inclusive government and also held talks with former Afghan President Hamid Karzai and the Afghan government's main peace envoy, Abdullah Abdullah.

Taliban's rule and its impact on religious minorities during 1996 and 2001:

Older generations remember the Taliban’s previous rule, when they largely confined women to their homes, banned television and music, and held public executions. Taliban, during its first regime in 2001, had ordered the people of the Hindu community living in the country to wear an identity label on their clothing to distinguish them from Muslims. The rules applied to the Sikh community as well.

According to a report by Associated Press, the Taliban, which controlled 95 per cent of Afghanistan's territory, also made it mandatory for Hindu women to veil themselves just like Muslim women of Afghanistan. The decision isolated the orthodox Islamic militia, which was already under fire from the West. The hardline policies of the Taliban led to an exodus of many Hindus and other members of religious minorities from Afghanistan.

The Taliban policies, meanwhile, drew sharp criticism from its neighbour India with many calling it backward and unacceptable ideological underpinning of the Taliban. Many protests were also held at that time condemning the Taliban policies with the protesters shouting angry slogans and carrying effigies of Taliban soldiers with a beard and a green scarf.

What Taliban is planning for their second stint as Afghanistan rulers:

Hours after it entered Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Sunday, the Taliban met leaders of the Sikh and Hindu communities in the country and asked them not to be scared of them or leave the country. Minorities have been expecting reprisal attacks by Taliban and a reversal of freedom they enjoyed under US occupation. However, for now, they are of the view that they can breathe easy.

The Taliban have, however, asked them to raise white flags to avoid any misunderstanding. According to Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee chief, Manjeet Singh Sirsa, the Taliban leaders met with the Sikh and Hindu leaders, who have taken refuge in Kabul’s Karte Parwan Gurdwara after Afghanistan fell into the hands of the Taliban.

“I am in constant touch with the president of Gurdwara Committee of Kabul and the Sangat who have told me that 320 plus people, including 50 Hindus and 270 plus Sikhs, have taken refuge in Karte Parwan Gurdwara in Kabul in wake of recent developments", Sirsa tweeted.

He further said that Taliban leaders have met them and assured them of their safety. The Taliban also asserted that religious minorities would be able to live a safe and secure life despite political and military changes happening in Afghanistan.

The Taliban have also vowed to respect women’s rights and forgive those who fought them, AP reported. Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban’s longtime spokesman, emerged from the shadows Tuesday in his first-ever public appearance to address those concerns at a news conference.

He promised the Taliban would honour women’s rights within the norms of Islamic law, without elaborating. The Taliban have encouraged women to return to work and have allowed girls to return to school, handing out Islamic headscarves at the door.

Mujahid reiterated that the Taliban have offered full amnesty to Afghans who worked for the U.S. and the Western-backed government, saying “nobody will go to their doors to ask why they helped.” He said private media should “remain independent” but that journalists “should not work against national values.”

