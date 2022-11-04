Taliban Officials Assault Women Protesting For Right To Study, Video Goes Viral | Watch

TALIBAN officials were seen beating up female students who were protesting for their right to education. A video of the incident was also widely shared on social media platforms.

The short clip showed the Taliban's vice and virtue personnel assaulting female students. According to a report by the independent, the students were also not allowed to enter a university in northeastern Afghanistan for not wearing the burqa.

The video was posted by Mukhar Wafayee with the caption, "The Taliban in Badakhshan beat the student girls on the pretext of not observing the Taliban hijab."

طالبان در بدخشان، دختران دانشجو را به بهانه رعایت نکردن حجاب طالبانی لت‌وکوب کردند. pic.twitter.com/886v0zaSHi — Mukhtar wafayee مختار وفایی (@Mukhtarwafayee) October 30, 2022

Reportedly, the incident took place the last week, outside the gates of Badakhshan University.

In the video, several female students could be seen knocking the closed doors of the university. Moments later, one of the guards started chasing them holding a whip in his hand in order to disperse the crowd.

As per a report of Khamma Press, Naqibullah Qazizada, president of the university guaranteed that the requests of the female students would be taken into notice.

Ever since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, the country has been witnessing human rights violations against women and girls.

Earlier on Thursday, the Taliban arrested women journalists and human rights activists, along with four men from the Hazara neighbourhood in West Kabul and intrusively disrupted a women's press conference held in the Dasht-e-Barchi area, according to a report by Khaama Press.

The terrorist outfit disrupted the event and took the women human rights protestors to an undisclosed place.

"Taliban initially encircled the premises before intrusively disrupting the press conference held by women, forcibly arresting them and taking their mobile phones," according to a local media source who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Reportedly, only 328 out of 547 media outlets have been working in the country after the Taliban's takeover. The transfer of power from a west-supported government to the Taliban saw many changes in the way institutions were working for the past twenty years.

More than 45 per cent of journalists have quit their jobs since the terrorist outfit assumed power, reported South Asian Media Solidarity Network (SAMSN).