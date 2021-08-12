However, the official, while speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said that the Afghan security forces could reverse the momentum by putting up more resistance.

Washington (USA) | Jagran News Desk: As Taliban continues its march in Afghanistan with the withdrawal of NATO troops from the country, a senior United States (US) defence official has said that the militant group can isolate Kabul in 30 days while it could possibly take it over within 90.

However, the official, while speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said that the Afghan security forces could reverse the momentum by putting up more resistance.

"This is not a foregone conclusion," the official told Reuters.

Since the US and NATO forces started withdrawing their troops from Afghanistan, the Taliban has captured much of the country's territory. A senior EU official told Reuters that the Islamists now control 65 per cent of Afghanistan and have taken or threaten to take 11 provincial capitals.

Sources have told Reuters that Kabul's gateways have been choked with civilians fleeing violence. The sources said that this has made it tougher for the security forces to separate the Taliban fighters from civilians.

"The fear is of suicide bombers entering the diplomatic quarters to scare, attack and ensure everyone leaves at the earliest opportunity," the sources told Reuters.

India, meanwhile, has said that it is "closely monitoring" the situation in Afghanistan. On Tuesday, New Delhi had also began the evacuation of its nationals in Afghanistan's Mazar-e-Sharif after the Taliban continued its march towards Kabul.

"A special flight is leaving from Mazar-e-Sharif to New Delhi. Any Indian nationals in and around Mazar-e-Sharif are requested to leave for India in the special flight scheduled to depart late today evening," the Indian consulate in Mazar-e-Sharif tweeted.

India has also issued a fresh security advisory, asking all its citizens residing in Afghanistan to make immediate travel arrangements to return home before commercial air services are discontinued from the country in view of a massive spike in violence.

In the advisory, the Indian embassy in Kabul also asked the Indian companies operating in Afghanistan to immediately withdraw their Indian employees out of project sites before air travel services from the country is discontinued.

"All Indian nationals visiting, staying and working in Afghanistan are strongly advised to keep themselves updated on the availability of commercial flights from various parts of Afghanistan and make immediate travel arrangements to return to India before commercial air services are discontinued to their place of stay/visit in Afghanistan," the advisory read.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma