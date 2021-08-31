A video of the Taliban flying a U.S. chopper with a body hanging from it has surfaced on social media. It was shared by a Twitter profile named ‘Talib Times’, which claims to be the ‘English language official account of Islamic Emirate Afghanistan’. The user claimed that the Taliban air force was patrolling the city of Kandahar.

New Delhi | Jagran World Desk: After the complete withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, a video of the Taliban flying a U.S. chopper with a body hanging from it has surfaced on social media.

The video was shared on Monday (August 30) via a Twitter profile named ‘Talib Times’, which claims to be the ‘English language official account of Islamic Emirate Afghanistan’. It claimed that the Taliban air force was patrolling the city of Kandahar. "Our Air Force! At this time, the Islamic Emirate's air force helicopters are flying over Kandahar city and patrolling the city," the caption of the post read.

Our Air Force!

At this time, the Islamic Emirate's air force helicopters are flying over Kandahar city and patrolling the city. pic.twitter.com/rlE6nUldZf — Talib Times (@TalibTimes) August 30, 2021

Note: Jagran English could not independently verify the authenticity of this video

The footage shows a man dangling from the US military chopper as the Taliban fly it above the Kandahar province. The video shot from the ground doesn’t clearly show if the man tied to the chopper is alive or not.

However, several journalists have shared the video claiming the brutal Taliban have killed a man and hung him from the US military helicopter they took out to patrol the Kandahar province.

Republican senator Ted Cruz, sharing a thread on the video, said it summed up President Joe Biden's Afghanistan debacle. "This horrifying image encapsulates Joe Biden's Afghanistan catastrophe: The Taliban hanging a man from an American Blackhawk helicopter. Tragic. Unimaginable," Cruz tweeted.

Meanwhile, within hours of the withdrawal of the US troops from Kabul airport, the Taliban entered the premises and examined the Chinook choppers and other defense equipment left behind by the US Army. Videos shared across social media showed the Badri 313 Battalion fighters examining the helicopters.

The Taliban reportedly controls over 2000 armored vehicles, which include US Humvees, and up to 40 aircraft potentially including UH-60 Black Hawks, scout attack helicopters, and ScanEagle military drones. Moreover, the militant organization is now in full control of Kabul's international airport after the last US plane left its runway, marking the end of America's longest war.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha