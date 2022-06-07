New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The diplomatic outrage over the derogatory remarks on Prophet Muhammad by BJP leaders Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal has now spread to 14 countries. After Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arab and others, now the Taliban-led Afghanistan government has also lectured India on ‘fanatics’.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid on Monday tweeted, “The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan strongly condemns the use of derogatory words against the Prophet of Islam (Peace be upon him) by an official of the ruling party in India. We urge the Indian government not to allow such fanatics to insult the holy religion of Islam and provoke the feelings of Muslims.”

The comments from the Taliban leader came days after the United States expressed concern over deteriorating religious freedom in Afghanistan. US released the 2021 International Religious Freedom Report that stated that the conditions for religious freedom have deteriorated under the Taliban as they crack down on the basic rights of women and girls to get an education, work, to engage in society under the banner of religion.

As the issue snowballed into a massive controversy, calls were made on social media to boycott Indian products in several Gulf countries. According to a report by news agency AFP, Indian products were taken off shelves in Kuwait with calls to boycott them.

Meawhile, newly-elected Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also denounced the remarks against Prophet Mohammad saying, “I condemn in strongest possible words hurtful comments of India’s BJP leader about our beloved Prophet (PBUH). Have said it repeatedly India under Modi is trampling religious freedoms & persecuting Muslims".

"World should take note & severely reprimand India. Our love for the > Our love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is supreme. All Muslims can sacrifice their life for the Love & Respect of their Holy Prophet (PBUH),” Sharif added.

As soon as the statement of Shehbaz Sharif came to the fore, India hit back saying, “We have noted statements and comments from Pakistan. The absurdity of a serial violator of minority rights commenting on the treatment of minorities in another nation is not lost on anyone. The world has been witness to the systemic persecution of minorities including Hindus, Sikhs, Christians and Ahmadiyyas by Pakistan”“The Government of India accords the highest respect to all religions. This is quite unlike Pakistan where fanatics are eulogized and monuments built in their honour”, the statement by MEA added.

