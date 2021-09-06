The Taliban are all set to finalise the next government in Afghanistan after they declared "complete capture" of the Panjshir Valley. As per reports, Pakistan, Turkey, Qatar, Russia, China, and Iran have been invited to attend the formal ceremony of government formation.

Kabul | Jagran World Desk: The Taliban are in the final stages of forming the next government in Afghanistan after they declared "complete capture" of the Panjshir Valley. As per reports, Pakistan, Turkey, Qatar, Russia, China, and Iran have been invited to attend the formal ceremony of government formation. This comes after Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid in a press conference on Monday (September 6) said that the war has ended that they hope to have stability in Afghanistan.

"The war in Afghanistan is over, now we will work together to rebuild this country," said Mujahid. "Anyone who takes up arms is the enemy of the people and the country,” he added.

Here is a look at the latest developments from Afghanistan in 6 points:

1. Earlier on Monday, the Taliban claimed that Panjshir became the last Afghan province to fall under their control. However, the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan denied the claim.

"Taliban’s claim of occupying Panjshir is false. The NRF forces are present in all strategic positions across the valley to continue the fight. We assure the ppl of Afghanistan that the struggle against the Taliban & their partners will continue until justice & freedom prevails," it tweeted.

2. Fahim Dashty, a spokesman of the anti-Taliban resistance group was killed in fighting in Panjshir province on Sunday (September 5), TOLO news reported. Dashty was the spokesperson of the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan, a senior member of the Jamiat-e-Islami party, and also a member of the Federation of Afghan Journalists

3. In a press conference, Zabihullah Mujahid said that an interim government would first be announced, allowing for later changes. "Final decisions have been taken, we are now working on the technical issues. We will announce the new government as soon as the technical issues are resolved,” he said.

4. Pakistan intelligence chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed arrived in Kabul leading a delegation of Pakistani officials on Saturday (September 4). News agency ANI quoted Pakistan journalist Hamza Azhar Salam as saying that Hameed is visiting Afghanistan at the invitation of the Taliban to discuss the future of the two countries.

4. Women organized rallies in Kabul and Herat took an ugly turn on Saturday (September 4) when the Taliban used tear gas and brute force to halt a protest march in the Afghan capital.

5. Celebratory gunfire was heard across Kabul late on Friday (September 3) night after the Taliban claimed that they have taken control of the Panjshir valley and defeated the NRFA. However, as per reports, it led to at least 17 dead and 41 wounded people.

6. Qatar's ambassador to Afghanistan mentioned that a technical team was able to reopen Kabul airport to receive aid and domestic flights had resumed.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha