Afghanistan Government Formation: The Taliban was set to announce its government on Friday, but it was delayed by a day due to unknown reasons. On Saturday, the government formation was delayed again after reports claimed Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar has got injured in a clash between Taliban militants and Haqqani network.

Kabul (Afghanistan) | Jagran News Desk: The Taliban, which captured Kabul on August 15, has been delaying the announcement of the government formation in Afghanistan over the past few days. While the group has not issued a statement over it yet, a local media house in Afghanistan has claimed that the government formation has been delayed due to differences between Taliban and the Haqqani network over power-sharing.

The report, published by Panjshir Observer, claimed that Taliban leaders and forces loyal to Anas Haqqani also clashed with each other on Saturday over the power-sharing and ways to resolve the Panjshir situation. The report said that Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the top Taliban leader who is set to head the new Afghan regime, was injured during the clash and is currently getting treated in Pakistan.

Northern Alliance, one of the resistance forces in Afghanistan, also claimed that Baradar has been injured that has resulted in the delay in government formation in Afghanistan. It also claimed that Baradar has directed his fighters "not to fight the Panjshirs and recalled them to Kabul".

"Now the spirit of the Taliban is suppressed in the Panjshir, their leaders are fighting among themselves for power," Northern Alliance tweeted, "Mullah Baradar himself was badly wounded and he was taken to Pakistan for treatment".

Regional observers have claimed that Baradar wants to include some people from the minority communities in the new Afghanistan government. However, the Haqqani network wants "ultra-conservative traditional Taliban elements" in the new regime.

"The HQN has told Baradar to back off as they won Kabul and have dominant control of the Afghan capital. Mullah Yaqoob is still in Kandahar and there is utter confusion over government formation with ultra-conservative traditional Taliban elements who do not want to give up filial ties with Al Qaeda coming to the fore," Hindustan Times quoted an expert as saying.

Meanwhile, amid differences of reports between Taliban and Haqqanis, Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed arrived in Kabul with a high-level delegation from Islamabad on Saturday. TOLOnews has claimed that Hameed was invited by Taliban.

Mariam Solaimankhil, a former Afghan woman MP, has claimed that Hameed arrived in Kabul to make sure that Abdul Ghani Baradar does not lead the new Afghanistan government. "From what I am hearing DG of ISI has come into Kabul to make sure Baradar doesn't lead this government and Haqqani does," she tweeted. "There are a lot of disagreements amongst the Taliban factions and Baradar has called all his men off of attacking Panjshir".

Pakistan and ISI have been accused of supporting the Taliban in taking over Afghanistan.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma