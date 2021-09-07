Pakistan journalist Hamza Azhar Salam had said that Hameed is visiting Afghanistan at the invitation of the Taliban to discuss the future of the two countries.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Taliban on Tuesday fired aerial shots in order to disperse hundreds of protesters outside the Pakistan Embassy in Kabul protesting against Pakistan's 'meddling' in the affairs of Afghanistan. According to news agency AFP, around 70 people, mostly women, rallied outside the Pakistani embassy, holding banners and chanting against what they said was meddling by Islamabad.

Reports have emerged that Pakistan is trying to control the new government in Afghanistan. Earlier last week, Pakistan's ISI Chief also reached Kabul and discussed the government formation in Afghanistan. Pakistan journalist Hamza Azhar Salam had said that Hameed is visiting Afghanistan at the invitation of the Taliban to discuss the future of the two countries. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

The Taliban have yet to announce a government, but Afghans -- fearful of a repeat of the group's previous brutal reign between 1996 and 2001 -- have staged small, isolated demonstrations in cities including the capital Kabul, Herat and Mazar-i-Sharif.

The previous day, a small group of women in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif gathered in a protest for their rights. Defiant women also came together in Herat last week demanding they be allowed to participate in the new government.

Tuesday's demonstration comes after the Taliban claimed total control over Afghanistan a day earlier, saying they had won the key battle for the Panjshir Valley, the last holdout of resistance against their rule.

Following their lightning-fast victory in mid-August over the former Afghan government's security forces and the withdrawal of US troops after 20 years of war, the Taliban turned to fight the forces defending the mountainous Panjshir Valley.

As the hardliners claimed victory, their chief spokesman warned against any further attempts to rise up against their rule. "Anyone who tries to start an insurgency will be hit hard. We will not allow another," Zabihullah Mujahid said at a press conference in Kabul.

