Kabul (Afghanistan) | Jagran News Desk: In what could create a massive uproar across the world, Taliban has denied Al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden's involvement in the deadly September 11 terror attacks on the United States of America (USA) that claimed the lives of more than 3,000 people.

Speaking to an international English news channel, Taliban spokesman Zabibullah Mujahid said that there was no proof against Laden and claimed that the US used it as an "excuse" to wage a war against Taliban and its regime in Afghanistan.

"Even after 20 years of war, there is no evidence of his (Osama bin Laden) involvement (in the September 11, 2001 attacks). There was no justification of this war, it was used as an excuse by the Americans for war," Mujahid told NBC News.

"When Laden became a problem for the Americans, he was in Afghanistan. But there was no proof of his involvement and we have now promised that the Afghan soil won’t be used against anyone," he added.

Mujahid's statement is expected to create an uproar across the world as Taliban has returned to power in Afghanistan after 20 years with the withdrawal of US troops from the war-ravaged country. However, experts fear that it might allow Al-Qaeda, which has been significantly diminished by the 20 years of war in Afghanistan, to re-emerge.

The experts believe that the return of Taliban in Afghanistan will likely change the situation in southeast Asia "rapidly", allowing Al-Qaeda and other terror organisations, including the Islamic State (IS), to regain the lost ground.

"I think al Qaeda has an opportunity, and they're going to take advantage of that opportunity," said Chris Costa, senior director for counterterrorism in the Donald Trump administration, as reported by CTV News. "This is a galvanising event for jihadists everywhere".

