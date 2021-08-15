Afghanistan Conflict: The capture of Jalalabad by Taliban is a big setback for President Ashraf Ghani and his government in Afghanistan, who on Saturday spoke of "re-mobilising" the country's military,

Kabul (Afghanistan) | Jagran News Desk: The situation in Afghanistan worsened on Sunday after Taliban captured the key eastern city of Jalalabad, leaving only the capital city of Kabul to conquer for them. The capture of Jalalabad by Taliban is a big setback for President Ashraf Ghani and his government in Afghanistan, who on Saturday spoke of "re-mobilising" the country's military.

Ghani, who chaired a key meet on Saturday, had vowed to end further violence and displacement of the people in Afghanistan and said that "consultations" were taking place to try and end the war.

"I know that you are concerned about your present and future but I assure you as your president that my focus is to prevent further instability, violence and displacement of my people," he said, as reported by TOLONews.

Biden increases troops deployment to Afghanistan

As the Taliban continued its march towards Kabul, United States (US) President Joe Biden on Saturday authorised the deployment of around 5,000 additional troops to Afghanistan to help the evacuation of its civilians from the war-torn country. He also warned Taliban that any action "that puts US personnel or our mission at risk there, will be met with a swift and strong US military response".

"Based on the recommendations of our diplomatic, military, and intelligence teams, I have authorised the deployment of approximately 5,000 US troops to make sure we can have an orderly and safe drawdown of US personnel and other allied personnel and an orderly and safe evacuation of Afghans who helped our troops during our mission and those at special risk from the Taliban advance," Biden said in a statement.

"We have conveyed to the Taliban representatives in Doha, via our Combatant Commander, that any action on their part on the ground in Afghanistan, that puts US personnel or our mission at risk there, will be met with a swift and strong US military response," he added.

Earlier, US Central Command said more American military personnel had arrived in Kabul to ensure the safe evacuation of American embassy employees and Afghan civilians who worked for US forces.

The Pentagon estimates it will need to evacuate about 30,000 people before it completes its withdrawal from Afghanistan by August 31, a deadline set by Biden.

Biden's decision to pull troops out of Afghanistan has come under increased scrutiny given the implosion of the country's armed forces, but he said he had no other choice -- and laid some of the blame at the feet of Donald Trump.

(With inputs from AFP)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma