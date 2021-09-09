Two journalists were detained and severely beaten by Taliban for covering women's protests in Kabul, news agency AFP reported. Images of the assault have surfaced on the internet via the official Twitter handle of Marcus Yam- a foreign correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.

Kabul | Jagran World Desk: Distressing images of journalists displaying injuries sustained after being beaten by the Taliban have underlined global concerns over the hardline Islamist group, and its ability to deliver on promises to protect human rights and guarantee freedom of press as it forms a new Afghan government.

The two journalists identified as Taqi Daryabi and Nemat Naqdi, from the Kabul-based media outlet Etilaat-e Roz, were covering protests by women in the Afghan capital calling for an end to Taliban violations of the rights of women and girls on Tuesday

At least two such images have surfaced in the aftermath of the group announcing that government and have been shared by verified Twitter handles, including in one post by Marcus Yam (a foreign correspondent for the Los Angeles Times) and in another by Etilaatroz (an Afghan news publication).

Painful. Afghan journalists from @Etilaatroz, Nemat Naqdi & Taqi Daryabi, display wounds sustained from Taliban torture & beating while in custody after they were arrested for reporting on a women’s rally in #Kabul, #Afghanistan.#JournalismIsNotACrime https://t.co/jt631nRB69 pic.twitter.com/CcIuCy6GVw — Marcus Yam 文火 (@yamphoto) September 8, 2021

Images tweeted by Mr Yam show two men stripped to their innerwear and standing with their backs to the camera. Their backs and legs are covered with what appear to be red welts and bruises.

Images tweeted by Etilaatroz show the same two men, whom the publication has identified as its employees - Taqi Daryabi and Nematullah Naqdi - and a close-up of their injuries.

According to Etilaatroz, Mr Daryabi and Mr Naqdi - a video editor and a reporter - were covering a protest led by women in the Kart-e-Char area of western Kabul yesterday, when they were abducted by the Taliban, taken to different rooms and beaten and tortured.

"One of the Taliban put his foot on my head, crushed my face against the concrete. They kicked me in the head... I thought they were going to kill me," Mr Naqdi told news agency AFP.

He told AFP he was accosted by a Taliban fighter as soon as he started taking pictures of the rally by women demanding the right to work and education.

"They told me 'You cannot film'... They arrested all those who were filming and took their phones. The Taliban started insulting me, kicking me," he said, adding that when he asked why he was being beaten, he was told "You are lucky you weren't beheaded".



